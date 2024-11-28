News & Insights

Haleon PLC Sees BlackRock Boost Its Stake

November 28, 2024 — 09:32 am EST

Haleon PLC (GB:HLN) has released an update.

Haleon PLC has announced that BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its voting rights in the company, now holding a 5.21% stake. This shift signals the ongoing strategic movements by major investors in the financial markets. Stock market enthusiasts may see this as an indication of Haleon’s potential and BlackRock’s confidence in its future prospects.

