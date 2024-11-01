Haleon PLC Grants Share Awards to New CFO

Haleon PLC (GB:HLN) has released an update.

Haleon PLC announced the allocation of share awards to its incoming CFO, Dawn Allen, under its Performance Share Plan and Share Value Plan. These awards are designed to compensate for the loss of incentive payments from her previous job and are subject to continued employment and performance conditions. Such strategic moves aim to align executive compensation with the company’s performance and ensure leadership stability.

