News & Insights

Stocks

Haleon PLC Grants Share Awards to New CFO

November 01, 2024 — 06:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Haleon PLC (GB:HLN) has released an update.

Haleon PLC announced the allocation of share awards to its incoming CFO, Dawn Allen, under its Performance Share Plan and Share Value Plan. These awards are designed to compensate for the loss of incentive payments from her previous job and are subject to continued employment and performance conditions. Such strategic moves aim to align executive compensation with the company’s performance and ensure leadership stability.

For further insights into GB:HLN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.