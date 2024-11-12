News & Insights

Haleon PLC Executives Acquire Shares in Strategic Move

November 12, 2024 — 08:02 am EST

Haleon PLC (GB:HLN) has released an update.

Haleon PLC has announced share transactions by key executives, General Counsel Adrian Morris and Chief Marketing Officer Tamara Rogers, as part of their Share Reward Plan. Both acquired partnership shares and received matching shares on the London Stock Exchange, emphasizing the company’s commitment to aligning executive interests with shareholder value. This move reflects Haleon’s strategic focus on maintaining strong leadership incentives amidst its broad consumer health portfolio.

