Haleon Plc Enters Binding Agreement For Sale Of ChapStick Brand - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Haleon plc has entered into a binding agreement for the sale of the ChapStick brand to Suave Brands Company. Haleon will receive pre-tax cash proceeds of approximately $430 million, as well as a passive minority interest in the Suave Brands. This interest was valued at approximately $80 million. Haleon plc said cash proceeds from the sale will be used to pay down debt.

Brian McNamara, CEO, Haleon, said: "While ChapStick is a great brand, much loved by consumers around the world, it is not a core focus for Haleon. Selling the brand allows us to simplify our business and pay down debt more quickly."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.