Haleon PLC Director Acquires Shares, Signaling Confidence

Haleon PLC reports the purchase of 33,923 ordinary shares by Independent Non-Executive Director Alan Stewart at a price of £3.6848 per share on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction highlights active managerial involvement in the company’s stock, potentially signaling confidence in its future performance.

