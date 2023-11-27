Haleon plc - ADR (HLN) Price Target Increased by 5.59% to 9.45

The average one-year price target for Haleon plc - ADR (NYSE:HLN) has been revised to 9.45 / share. This is an increase of 5.59% from the prior estimate of 8.95 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.81 to a high of 11.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.33% from the latest reported closing price of 8.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haleon plc - ADR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLN is 0.52%, an increase of 27.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 42.59% to 125,584K shares. The put/call ratio of HLN is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 87,821K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,445K shares, representing an increase of 42.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLN by 68.35% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 14,627K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,618K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLN by 7.63% over the last quarter.

JOHIX - JOHCM International Select Fund Institutional Shares holds 6,590K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,680K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLN by 0.61% over the last quarter.

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 2,638K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,244K shares, representing an increase of 14.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLN by 17.09% over the last quarter.

HLMGX - Harding Loevner Global Equity Portfolio Advisor holds 2,316K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,155K shares, representing an increase of 6.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLN by 2.15% over the last quarter.

