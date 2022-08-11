HLN

Haleon not a party to U.S. litigation focused on Zantac - spokesperson

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Haleon - GSK's recently spun off consumer health unit - is not a party to the U.S. litigation focused on the heartburn medicine Zantac, a spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Haleon - GSK's recently spun off consumer health unit - is not a party to the U.S. litigation focused on the heartburn medicine Zantac, a spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

"We have never marketed Zantac in any form in the U.S., as Haleon or as GSK consumer healthcare," the spokesperson said in response to queries about sharp declines in Haleon shares.

Given over-the-counter Zantac has been sold by several companies over time, that "may make third parties liable ahead of any Haleon exposure," the spokesperson added.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London;)

((natalie.grover@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NatalieGrover;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HLN GSK

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters