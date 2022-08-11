Haleon not a party to U.S. litigation focused on Zantac - spokesperson

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Haleon - GSK's recently spun off consumer health unit - is not a party to the U.S. litigation focused on the heartburn medicine Zantac, a spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

"We have never marketed Zantac in any form in the U.S., as Haleon or as GSK consumer healthcare," the spokesperson said in response to queries about sharp declines in Haleon shares.

Given over-the-counter Zantac has been sold by several companies over time, that "may make third parties liable ahead of any Haleon exposure," the spokesperson added.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London;)

