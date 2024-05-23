News & Insights

Haleon Executives Invest in Company’s Future

May 23, 2024 — 12:27 pm EDT

Haleon PLC (GB:HLN) has released an update.

Top executives at Haleon PLC, including the CEO, CFO, and Presidents of various regions, have engaged in the acquisition of shares through dividend reinvestment. The transactions, which took place on the 21st of May, 2024, involved the purchase of both ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange and American Depositary Shares on the New York Stock Exchange. These financial activities reflect the managerial confidence in the company’s performance and future.

