Haleon Aligns Executive Incentives with Shareholders

November 22, 2024 — 11:02 am EST

Haleon PLC (GB:HLN) has released an update.

Haleon PLC announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Dawn Allen, received a vesting of shares as part of her compensation package. A portion of these shares was sold to cover tax obligations, while the remainder will be held for two years. This move reflects Haleon’s commitment to aligning executive incentives with shareholder interests.

