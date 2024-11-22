Haleon Aligns Executive Incentives with Shareholders

Haleon PLC (GB:HLN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Haleon PLC announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Dawn Allen, received a vesting of shares as part of her compensation package. A portion of these shares was sold to cover tax obligations, while the remainder will be held for two years. This move reflects Haleon’s commitment to aligning executive incentives with shareholder interests.

For further insights into GB:HLN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.