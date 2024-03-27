Haldia Petrochemicals seeks local Indian naphtha supplies amid Red Sea disruption, CEO says

By Mohi Narayan

NEW DELHI, March 27 (Reuters) - India's Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd is looking to source feedstock naphtha from domestic refiners to shield itself from volatile shipping costs triggered by ship attacks in the Red Sea, the company's chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

The company, which owns a naphtha cracker producing 700,000 metric tons per year in the eastern state of West Bengal, sources 50% of its feedstock from the Middle East and relies on local refiners like Indian Oil IOC.NS, HPCL HPCL.NS and BPCL BPCL.NS for the rest of its feedstock needs.

While freight costs have now come off highs after spiking 30-40%, there is no certainty that costs will not rise again in the next 12 months, HPL's CEO Navanit Narayan told Reuters.

"It adds a lot of volatility to our imports and we are looking at domestic markets for buying feedstock," he added.

Clean Petroleum Product (CPP) tanker rates on the Middle East to Asia route have come down to about $70-$90 per metric ton in last week of March, compared with about $110 per ton earlier this year, trade sources said.

Narayan said the company uses lighter grades of naphtha as feedstock and that makes it difficult to buy in large amounts from local refiners who process Russian crude.

Naphtha produced from Russian crude is slightly heavier, while Middle East producers like Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) supply high quality light naphtha, he added.

On petrochemical margins, Narayan said overcapacity globally is weighing on profits even though demand for petrochemicals like paints and pipes is stable compared with last year.

He expects petrochemical margins in India to recover after the first quarter in 2025.

While the company exported some of its polymers to South East Asia and Africa earlier this year, he said, export margins are not as lucrative at present.

"A lot of it depends on recovery in the Chinese economy... also, the problem is a lot of petrochemicals in Europe and Asia which rely on old technologies are not shutting down," he said.

The industry as a whole will perform better if consolidation occurs in next two or four years as is already happening in Japan, Narayan added.

(Reporting by Mohi Narayan Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((Mohi.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/_mohi_;))

