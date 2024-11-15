Halcones Precious Metals Corp. Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Halcones Precious Metals Corp (TSE:HPM) has released an update.

Halcones Precious Metals Corp. announced the successful election of its board nominees and approval of key company plans at the recent shareholders’ meeting. The overwhelming support from shareholders highlights confidence in the company’s direction and its ongoing exploration projects in Chile. The company expresses gratitude for the continued backing from its investors.

