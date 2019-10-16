Halcon Resources (HKRSQ) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Halcon Resources (HKRSQ) closed the most recent trading day at $0.07, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HKRSQ as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, HKRSQ is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $56.88 million, down 7.66% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.24 per share and revenue of $232.69 million. These totals would mark changes of -380% and +2.68%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HKRSQ. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. HKRSQ is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

