Halcon Resources (HKRSQ) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Halcon Resources (HKRSQ) closed at $0.07, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.64% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.6%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HKRSQ as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect HKRSQ to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $56.88 million, down 7.66% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.24 per share and revenue of $232.69 million. These totals would mark changes of -380% and +2.68%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HKRSQ. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. HKRSQ currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

