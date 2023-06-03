HAL Trust (AMS:HAL) Price Target Decreased by 5.15% to 144.16

The average one-year price target for HAL Trust (AMS:HAL) has been revised to 144.16 / share. This is an decrease of 5.15% from the prior estimate of 151.98 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 127.26 to a high of 168.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.41% from the latest reported closing price of 126.00 / share.

HAL Trust Maintains 1.98% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.98%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in HAL Trust. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAL is 0.28%, a decrease of 2.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.80% to 843K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 632K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BBEU - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF holds 60K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 39.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 0.12% over the last quarter.

FEBAX - First Eagle Global Income Builder Fund holds 40K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PRCNX - T. Rowe Price International Disciplined Equity Fund holds 29K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 9.30% over the last quarter.

RPICX - T. Rowe Price Institutional International Disciplined Equity Fund holds 25K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 23.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 10.15% over the last quarter.

