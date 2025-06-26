$HAL stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HAL stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $63,405,943 of trading volume.

$HAL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HAL:

$HAL insiders have traded $HAL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC CARRE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 192,385 shares for an estimated $4,969,187 .

. TIMOTHY MCKEON (Senior VP and Treasurer) sold 10,497 shares for an estimated $258,226

JANET L WEISS purchased 8,550 shares for an estimated $169,161

MARGARET KATHERINE BANKS sold 3,900 shares for an estimated $93,736

$HAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 462 institutional investors add shares of $HAL stock to their portfolio, and 515 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HAL stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/15.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/15. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 5 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/08 and 4 sales worth up to $200,000 on 05/12, 04/07, 03/13, 02/24.

$HAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HAL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

