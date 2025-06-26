$HAL stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HAL stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $63,405,943 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HAL:
$HAL Insider Trading Activity
$HAL insiders have traded $HAL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC CARRE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 192,385 shares for an estimated $4,969,187.
- TIMOTHY MCKEON (Senior VP and Treasurer) sold 10,497 shares for an estimated $258,226
- JANET L WEISS purchased 8,550 shares for an estimated $169,161
- MARGARET KATHERINE BANKS sold 3,900 shares for an estimated $93,736
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$HAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 462 institutional investors add shares of $HAL stock to their portfolio, and 515 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 52,749,323 shares (-52.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,338,250,324
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 24,506,472 shares (+450.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $621,729,194
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 10,889,393 shares (-58.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $276,263,900
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 8,041,414 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $204,010,673
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 4,909,519 shares (-6.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $124,554,497
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 4,837,603 shares (+867.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $122,729,988
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 4,836,755 shares (-74.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $122,708,474
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$HAL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HAL stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 5 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/08 and 4 sales worth up to $200,000 on 05/12, 04/07, 03/13, 02/24.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$HAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HAL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HAL forecast page.
You can track data on $HAL on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.