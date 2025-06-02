HAL Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/4/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/4/25, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.17, payable on 6/25/25. As a percentage of HAL's recent stock price of $19.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of Halliburton Company to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when HAL shares open for trading on 6/4/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HAL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.47% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HAL's low point in its 52 week range is $18.72 per share, with $37.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.88.

In Monday trading, Halliburton Company shares are currently off about 2.4% on the day.

