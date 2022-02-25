HAL Ex-Dividend Reminder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/1/22, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 3/23/22. As a percentage of HAL's recent stock price of $31.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HAL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.52% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HAL's low point in its 52 week range is $17.818 per share, with $34.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.47.

In Friday trading, Halliburton Company shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

