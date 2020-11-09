HAL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.17, changing hands as high as $15.12 per share. Halliburton Company shares are currently trading up about 16% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HAL's low point in its 52 week range is $4.25 per share, with $25.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.26. The HAL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

