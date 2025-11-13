Markets

Hakuhodo DY Reports Net Income In H1; Revenue Down 14.4%

November 13, 2025 — 12:51 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hakuhodo DY Holdings reported first half net income attributable to owners of parent of 310 million yen, compared to a loss of 4.99 billion yen, last year. Ordinary income was 10.70 billion yen, up 9.2% from prior year. Operating income was 10.74 billion yen, an increase of 21.0%.

First half revenue was 366.13 billion yen, down 14.4% from prior year. Consolidated billings were 695.02 billion yen, down 5.5%.

The company noted that there are no changes to the full-year consolidated earnings forecast.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HKUOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.