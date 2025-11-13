Hakuhodo DY Reports Net Income In H1; Revenue Down 14.4%

(RTTNews) - Hakuhodo DY Holdings reported first half net income attributable to owners of parent of 310 million yen, compared to a loss of 4.99 billion yen, last year. Ordinary income was 10.70 billion yen, up 9.2% from prior year. Operating income was 10.74 billion yen, an increase of 21.0%.

First half revenue was 366.13 billion yen, down 14.4% from prior year. Consolidated billings were 695.02 billion yen, down 5.5%.

The company noted that there are no changes to the full-year consolidated earnings forecast.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

