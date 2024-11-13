Hakudo Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Half-Year Financial Results

Hakudo Co., Ltd. (JP:7637) has released an update.
Hakudo Co., Ltd. reported a strong performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with a 13.2% increase in net sales and significant growth in profits compared to the previous year. The company also announced a planned dividend payment, reflecting its solid financial position. Investors may find the company’s upward trajectory and stable financial health promising.
