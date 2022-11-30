Hakeem Jeffries elected to lead U.S. House Democrats

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday elected Hakeem Jeffries to serve as their leader beginning in January, replacing Nancy Pelosi who has long been at the helm of the caucus.

With his election, Jeffries becomes the first Black American to hold a top leadership position in the House or Senate.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan in Washington, Editing by Franklin Paul)

