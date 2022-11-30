US Markets

Hakeem Jeffries elected to lead U.S. House Democrats

Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

November 30, 2022 — 11:29 am EST

Written by Richard Cowan for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday elected Hakeem Jeffries to serve as their leader beginning in January, replacing Nancy Pelosi who has long been at the helm of the caucus.

With his election, Jeffries becomes the first Black American to hold a top leadership position in the House or Senate.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan in Washington, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((Moira.Warburton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.