Haivision Systems (TSX:HAI) Price Target Increased by 29.48% to 8.29

The average one-year price target for Haivision Systems (TSX:HAI) has been revised to $8.29 / share. This is an increase of 29.48% from the prior estimate of $6.40 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $8.92 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.51% from the latest reported closing price of $8.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haivision Systems. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAI is 0.00%, an increase of 8.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.87% to 170K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 51K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing an increase of 24.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAI by 52.50% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 39K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 19K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 27.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAI by 50.39% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 16K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

