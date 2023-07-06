Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Price Target Increased by 12.28% to 5.44

The average one-year price target for Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) has been revised to 5.44 / share. This is an increase of 12.28% from the prior estimate of 4.84 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.80 to a high of 6.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.16% from the latest reported closing price of 3.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haivision Systems. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAI is 0.00%, an increase of 13.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 9K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

