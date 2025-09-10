Haivision Systems Inc. Q3 Income In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Haivision Systems Inc. (HAI.TO) reported a profit for third quarter in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$0.18 million, or C$0.01 per share. This compares with C$0.44 million, or C$0.01 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3% to C$35.02 million from C$30.65 million last year.

Haivision Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

