Haitong Securities Plans Major Merger and Share Placement

Haitong Securities Co (HK:6837) has released an update.
Haitong Securities Co. is set to discuss a significant merger and share placement proposal with Guotai Junan Securities at their upcoming H Shareholders’ Class Meeting in December 2024. Key topics include the method of merger, share exchange details, and fundraising strategies, aiming to enhance strategic growth and shareholder value.
