Haitong Securities Plans Major Merger and Share Placement

Haitong Securities Co (HK:6837) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Haitong Securities Co. is set to discuss a significant merger and share placement proposal with Guotai Junan Securities at their upcoming H Shareholders’ Class Meeting in December 2024. Key topics include the method of merger, share exchange details, and fundraising strategies, aiming to enhance strategic growth and shareholder value.

For further insights into HK:6837 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.