Haitong Securities Announces Major Merger Plans for 2024

Haitong Securities Co (HK:6837) has released an update.

Haitong Securities Co. has announced its 2024 second extraordinary general meeting to discuss a proposed merger with Guotai Junan Securities Co. The meeting will cover the details of the merger, including share exchange and placement plans, and address various arrangements for shareholders and employees. This significant corporate restructuring could impact the company’s future market positioning and shareholder value.

