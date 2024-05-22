Haitong Securities Announces Final Dividend Details

Haitong Securities Co (HK:6837) has released an update.

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. has announced an update on its final ordinary dividend of RMB 1 per 10 shares for the fiscal year ending on 31 December 2023, with the shareholder approval date set for 12 June 2024. The announcement also details withholding tax rates for different shareholder categories, ranging from 10% to 20%, with specific tax treatments for non-resident individuals and enterprises based on tax agreements between their countries and China or arrangements between Mainland China and Hong Kong (Macau).

