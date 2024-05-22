Haitong Securities Announces 2023 AGM Agenda

Haitong Securities Co (HK:6837) has released an update.

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. has announced its 2023 Annual General Meeting scheduled for 12 June 2024 in Shanghai, where shareholders will deliberate on key issues, including profit distribution, auditing firm engagements, and potential amendments to the Articles of Association. Shareholders registered by 6 June 2024 will be eligible to vote on various resolutions such as the approval of financial reports and projected investments for the upcoming year. The meeting is crucial for stakeholders to understand the company’s future plans and exercise their voting rights.

