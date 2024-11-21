Haitong Securities and Guotai Junan Announce Merger Plan

Haitong Securities Co (HK:6837) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Haitong Securities and Guotai Junan Securities have announced a proposed merger and share exchange, aiming to consolidate their positions in the financial market. The merger, subject to various conditions and regulatory approvals, could significantly impact shareholders and investors, who are advised to remain cautious. The full details of the merger are available on the Shanghai Stock Exchange website.

For further insights into HK:6837 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.