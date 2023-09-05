Haitian International Holdings (HKEX:1882) Price Target Decreased by 7.60% to 22.27

The average one-year price target for Haitian International Holdings (HKEX:1882) has been revised to 22.27 / share. This is an decrease of 7.60% from the prior estimate of 24.10 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.79 to a high of 26.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.83% from the latest reported closing price of 17.42 / share.

Haitian International Holdings Maintains 3.16% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.16%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haitian International Holdings. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1882 is 0.23%, a decrease of 12.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.30% to 147,387K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 17,099K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,109K shares, representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1882 by 10.55% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 14,733K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 11,116K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,416K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1882 by 7.31% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 9,977K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,234K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,179K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1882 by 11.41% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.