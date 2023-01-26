Haiti police block streets, break into airport to protest officer killings

By Steven Aristil and Harold Isaac

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Haitian police officers on Thursday blocked streets and forced their way into the country's main airport to protest the recent killing of officers by armed gangs expanding their grip on the Caribbean nation.

(Reporting by Steven Aristil and Harold Isaac in Port-au-Prince and Brian Ellsworth in Caracas; Editing by Josie Kao and Rosalba O'Brien)

((brian.ellsworth@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter @brianpablo10;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.