Haiti police block streets, break into airport to protest officer killings

Credit: REUTERS/Swoan Parker

January 26, 2023 — 02:50 pm EST

Written by Steven Aristil and Harold Isaac for Reuters ->

By Steven Aristil and Harold Isaac

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Haitian police officers on Thursday blocked streets and forced their way into the country's main airport to protest the recent killing of officers by armed gangs expanding their grip on the Caribbean nation.

