News & Insights

US Markets

Haiti PM Ariel Henry resigns, says regional leader

Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

March 11, 2024 — 11:35 pm EDT

Written by Brendan O'Boyle and Robertson S. Henry for Reuters ->

PORT-AU-PRINCE, March 11 (Reuters) - Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has issued his resignation as the Caribbean nation's head of government, the chair of the Caribbean Community said on Monday, leaving an unelected role he has held since the 2021 assassination of the country's last president.

Henry's resignation comes after regional leaders met earlier on Monday in nearby Jamaica to discuss a framework for a political transition, which the U.S. called last week to be "expedited" with the creation of a presidential council.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle and Robertson S. Henry)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.