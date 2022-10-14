Haiti gang blockade is causing famine, U.N. officials say

By Brian Ellsworth and Paul Carrel

MIAMI/GENEVA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Haitians are for the first time experiencing catastrophic hunger because of gangsters blockading a major fuel terminal, U.N. officials said on Friday, with more than 4 million facing acute food insecurity and nearly 20,000 suffering from famine.

"The gang violence has cut off the capital from the food-producing south, and that means that we have now an increase in food insecurity."

"While we address the current symptoms of the multiple crises that Haitians are facing ... the security and the fuel crisis - we also have to make sure that we invest in the longer term root causes, such as impunity, such as corruption," said Richardson, the U.N.'s most senior humanitarian official in Haiti. The World Food Program earlier in the day said 19,000 people were facing catastrophic hunger in Cite Soleil near the capital Port-au-Prince, which was the site of a cholera outbreak this month and a brutal bout of gang violence in July.

The situation was "close to breaking point", Jean-Martin Bauer, World Food Program country director in Haiti, told reporters. Prime Minister Ariel Henry last week asked for military assistance from abroad to confront the gangs, and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed "a rapid action force" to help Haiti's police.

The U.S. State Department has offered support for Haiti's police and has sent a Coast Guard vessel to patrol the area.

The United States and Canada in the coming days will deliver armored vehicles to the Haitian police that have been purchased by Haiti, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols said in an interview with a Haitian television station on Thursday.

