Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

By Harold Isaac and Brian Ellsworth

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 13 (Reuters) - Haitian protestors blocked roads and shots rang out in the downtown area of the capital of Port-au-Prince on Wednesday as anger mounted over fuel shortages that have intensified in recent days as a result of gang violence.

Gas stations across the country are mostly closed as fuel deliveries have halted due to a bloody turf battle between rival gangs in a town outside the capital that has killed at least 50 people and forced an important fuel terminal to halt operations.

Groups of motorcycle drivers on Wednesday morning were blocking intersections in Port-au-Prince, some of whom were lighting tires on fire, witnesses told Reuters.

A brief volley of gunfire rang out, though it was not immediately evident who was firing or why.

The office of Prime Minister Ariel Henry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Gun battles between the G9 and GPEP gangs for control of the town of Cite Soleil outside the capital since Friday have left thousands of people trapped without food and water, a local pastor and Doctors Without Borders said on Tuesday.

The violence forced the closure of the nearby Varreux fuel terminal, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Two ships carrying imported fuel have been unable to unload their cargoes, and fuel trucks that distribute to filling stations are not approaching the terminal due to security concerns, said the source, who asked not to be identified.

(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth Editing by Bill Berkrot)

