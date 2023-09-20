News & Insights

Haiti and Kenya establish diplomatic ties

September 20, 2023 — 09:33 pm EDT

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Haiti and Kenya established diplomatic relations on Wednesday, according to a statement shared on social media platform X by Ariel Henry, prime minister of the Caribbean nation.

The move comes amid international discussions over the possibility of Kenya leading a United Nations-backed multinational security force to help police fight escalating gang warfare in Haiti.

The United Nations Security Council could vote on the multinational force for Haiti in about a week, U.S. Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said in an interview with Voice of America earlier this week.

With scarce resources, Haiti's police have been battling powerful gangs now estimated to control large parts of the country.

