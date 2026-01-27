Haircare Brand Bumble And Bumble To Debut Products In SalonCentric Nationwide

(RTTNews) - Bumble and bumble, the haircare subsidiary of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL), Tuesday announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with SalonCentric, a distributor of salon professional products in the United States.

Beginning on February 1, Bumble and bumble's products and educational opportunities will be available through SalonCentric's 850 plus stores, via SalonCentric.com, and on its mobile app.

The brand through this partnership hopes to connect with more than 1.2 million professionals across the country by significantly increasing its physical and digital retail footprint nationwide.

Through SalonCentric, Bumble and bumble will notably expand on-demand and in-person education, covering deeper product knowledge, business-building resources, and advanced artistry techniques via in-person events, digital livestreams, and both long- and short-form content, the company said in a statement.

Further, the haircare firm added that it remains committed to its existing salon network, which will continue to receive direct distribution and personalized support from the Bumble and bumble team.

In pre-market activity, EL shares were trading at $117.93, up 1.32% on the New York Stock Exchange.

