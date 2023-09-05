Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited - Class H (HKG:357) Price Target Decreased by 19.89% to 21.77

The average one-year price target for Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited - Class H (HKG:357) has been revised to 21.77 / share. This is an decrease of 19.89% from the prior estimate of 27.18 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.78 to a high of 35.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 165.51% from the latest reported closing price of 8.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited - Class H. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 357 is 0.16%, a decrease of 44.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.70% to 23,257K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MSMLX - MATTHEWS ASIA SMALL COMPANIES FUND Investor Class Shares holds 3,479K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,126K shares, representing an increase of 10.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 357 by 51.49% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,161K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,000K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 2,849K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,981K shares, representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 357 by 50.48% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,953K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,829K shares, representing an increase of 6.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 357 by 27.29% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.