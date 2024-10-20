Hainan Meilan Airport Forms Joint Venture with Changi

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company (HK:0357) has released an update.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company has entered into a joint venture with Changi Airports China to manage non-aeronautical businesses at Haikou Meilan International Airport. The joint venture aims to enhance commercial operations at the airport by leveraging Changi’s expertise, creating a dynamic commercial hub. This collaboration highlights the strategic importance of Hainan Free Trade Port in global aviation.

