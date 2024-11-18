News & Insights

Hainan Meilan Airport Announces Board Reshuffle and Amendments

November 18, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company (HK:0357) has released an update.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company is undergoing significant board changes, including the retirement of independent non-executive director George Meng and the proposed appointment of Liu Hongbin to the board. The company will also consider re-electing directors and supervisors, alongside amendments to its Articles of Association, at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting. These developments reflect the company’s ongoing governance adjustments and strategic oversight.

