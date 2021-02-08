Commodities

Hainan Airlines says will transfer 72.5 bln yuan in debts to affiliates

SHANGHAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Hainan Airlines Co Ltd 600221.SS plans to transfer debts worth up to 72.5 billion yuan ($11.24 billion) to affiliates including HNA group to let them repay, it said in a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange on Tuesday.

HNA Group's flagship firm said the move was part of a plan to dispose of its debts after its creditors applied for the company's bankruptcy and restructuring late last month.

($1 = 6.4489 Chinese yuan renminbi)

