$HAIN stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HAIN stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,353,610 of trading volume.

$HAIN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HAIN:

$HAIN insiders have traded $HAIN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHAD D. MARQUARDT (President, North America) has made 5 purchases buying 11,200 shares for an estimated $77,322 and 0 sales.

WENDY P DAVIDSON (President and CEO) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $830

$HAIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $HAIN stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

