News & Insights

Markets
HAIN

Hain Celestial Unveils Hain Reimagined Strategy; Announces Formal Restructuring Program

September 13, 2023 — 08:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) announced Hain Reimagined strategy to accelerate profitable growth path. The company expects Hain Reimagined strategy to deliver an achievable and compelling multi-year financial algorithm through fiscal 2027 with attractive shareholder returns. The company's long-term outlook includes: organic net sales CAGR of 3% plus; adjusted EBITDA CAGR of 10% plus; and adjusted EBITDA margin of 12% plus by fiscal 2027.

In connection with the Hain Reimagined strategy, Hain Celestial announced a formal restructuring program. The restructuring is targeting $130 million to $150 million of annualized savings and a $165 million conversion of working capital cash by fiscal 2027. One-time restructuring and related costs are estimated to be in the range of $115 million to $125 million across fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025.

Wendy Davidson, CEO, said, "Fiscal 2024 marks the foundational year of our plan, during which we will simplify the business, reset our global operating model, initiate our Fuel Program, invest to jumpstart critical capabilities, and begin our pivot to growth. By fiscal 2027, we expect to deliver sustained revenue and profit growth."

The company noted that its growth will be predominately driven by three key platforms - BFY Snacks, BFY Baby & Kids, and BFY Beverages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HAIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.