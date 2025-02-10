Hain Celestial Trims FY25 Organic Sales Growth Outlook; Q2 Results Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, organic and natural products company Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) trims its organic net sales growth guidance for the full year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects organic net sales decline of 2 to 4 percent, compared to previous guidance for flat or better growth.

On average, 12 analysts polled expect the company to report a sales decline of 3.54 percent to $1.67 billion for the year.

For the second quarter, the company posted a net loss of $103.98 million or $1.15 per share, sharply wider than $13.54 million or $0.15 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.08 per share, compared to $0.12 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter declined 9.4 percent to $411.49 million from $454.10 million in the same quarter last year. Organic net sales were down 6.8 percent, when adjusted for foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.12 per share on revenues of $431.01 million for the quarter.

