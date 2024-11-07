Hain Celestial reports Q1 adjusted EPS (4c), consensus (2c)

Reports Q1 revenue $395M, consensus $394.32M. “Our performance in the first quarter built upon the momentum from our foundational year by further streamlining our portfolio and operational footprint, enabling us to deliver gross margin expansion,” said Wendy Davidson, Hain Celestial (HAIN) President and CEO. “The capabilities we have put in place along with efficiencies stemming from our global operating model have positioned us well for growth in the back half of FY25, as expected. Accelerating growth in the back half will be driven by the promotion timing shift in snacks, the full recovery of our infant formula supply, distribution gains and brand building. Growth will be underpinned by targeted marketing investments in several key brands and by our focus on commercial execution and channel expansion to improve availability and awareness. We will continue to leverage revenue growth management, working capital optimization, and productivity to generate fuel to invest in the business and create long-term shareholder value.”

