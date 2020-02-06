Hain Celestial Raises Low End Of FY20 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, organic and natural products company Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) raised the bottom end of the adjusted earnings guidance range for the full year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now project adjusted earnings in a range of $0.62 to $0.72 per share and $0.64 to $0.72 per share on constant currency basis.

Previously, the company now project 2020 adjusted earnings in the range of $0.59 to $0.72 per share and $0.62 to $0.75 per share on constant currency basis.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.70 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.