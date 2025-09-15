Markets
HAIN

Hain Celestial Q4 Results Miss Estimates; Stock Down 14%

September 15, 2025 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Organic and natural products company Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) reported Monday a net loss for the fourth quarter of $272.62 million or $3.06 per share, sharply wider than $2.94 million or $0.03 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted loss for the quarter was $0.02 per share, compared to net earnings of $0.13 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter declined 13.2 percent to $363.35 million from $418.80 million in the same quarter last year. Organic net sales were down 11 percent.

On average, eight analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.03 per share on revenues of $371.58 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HAIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.