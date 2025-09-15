Hain Celestial Q4 Results Miss Estimates; Stock Down 14%

(RTTNews) - Organic and natural products company Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) reported Monday a net loss for the fourth quarter of $272.62 million or $3.06 per share, sharply wider than $2.94 million or $0.03 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted loss for the quarter was $0.02 per share, compared to net earnings of $0.13 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter declined 13.2 percent to $363.35 million from $418.80 million in the same quarter last year. Organic net sales were down 11 percent.

On average, eight analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.03 per share on revenues of $371.58 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

