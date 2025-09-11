Hain Celestial Q4 Earnings Coming Up: What to Expect From HAIN Stock?

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN is likely to witness a top and bottom-line decline when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on Sept. 15. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $375.4 million, indicating a 10.4% drop from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 4 cents per share, which suggests a 69.2% decrease from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. HAIN has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 28.1%, on average.



For fiscal 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.57 billion, calling for a 9.5% drop from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for fiscal 2025 earnings stands at 15 cents per share, suggesting a 54.6% plunge from the year-ago period figure.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Quote

HAIN: Key Factors to Watch

Hain Celestial has been contending with execution challenges in its North American portfolio, particularly within Snacks, Baby and Kids, and Celestial Seasonings tea. On the lastearnings call management pointed to underperforming promotions, less effective trade spending, and intense competition in club and mass retailers as key drags on performance. These dynamics, combined with slower-than-anticipated velocity recovery in Earth’s Best formula and a soft start to the tea season, may have contributed to weaker top-line momentum and soft margins in the quarter under review.



Issues like shelf resets at retailers, stiffer competition in healthy snacks and weak consumer response to promotions further point to operational challenges. For fiscal 2025, the company guided for organic net sales to decline 5% to 6% and adjusted EBITDA to be around $125 million, reflecting slower-than-expected volume recovery and weaker North American performance. This also indicates concerns for the fourth quarter.



Yet, international operations have returned to growth, with momentum in categories such as branded soup, non-dairy beverages and yogurt. Hain Celestial’s focus on simplifying its structure and improving supply-chain efficiency, along with efforts to enhance pricing discipline and expand digital and e-commerce capabilities, also bodes well.

Earnings Whispers for HAIN Stock

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hain Celestial this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Hain Celestial carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



The Chef's Warehouse CHEF currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.32% and a Zacks Rank of 1. The company is likely to register a jump in the top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter 2025 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Chef's Warehouse’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $981.3 million, which suggests an increase of 5.4% from the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share stands at 41 cents, up 13.9% from the year-ago period. CHEF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.3%, on average.



Philip Morris International PM currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2025 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Philip Morris’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $10.67 billion, which suggests a 7.7% rise from the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Philip Morris’ quarterly earnings per share is pegged at $2.10, indicating an increase from the year-ago period figure of $1.91. PM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.8%, on average.



Kraft Heinz Company KHC currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.78% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a top and bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter 2025 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenues stands at $6.28 billion, which calls for a decrease of 1.7% from the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kraft Heinz’s quarterly earnings per share is pegged at 58 cents, indicating a 22.7% decline from the year-ago period. KHC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.1%, on average.

