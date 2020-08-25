Markets
Hain Celestial Q4 Adj. Profit From Cont. Ops. Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.32 compared to $0.19, prior year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.27, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $62.2 million compared to $49.4 million.

Fourth quarter net sales increased 1% to $511.7 million, or 3% on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year period. When adjusted for Foreign Exchange, Divestitures, discontinued brands and Stock Keeping Unit rationalization, net sales increased 7% from last year. Analysts expected revenue of $511.04 million for the quarter.

