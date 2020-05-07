Hain Celestial Q3 Profit From Cont. Ops. Surges; Raises FY20 Earnings Outlook

(RTTNews) - Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN), an organic and natural products company, on Thursday reported net income from continuing operations for the third quarter of $25.04 million or $0.24 per share, up sharply from $8.78 million or $0.08 per share in the prior-year period.

Net income for the quarter was $24.34 million or $0.23 per share, compared to net loss of $65.84 million or $0.63 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.28 per share, compared to $0.19 per share in the prior year period.

Net sales increased 1 percent to $553.30 million from $547.26 million in the year-ago period. This is the first such increase in net sales since fiscal 2018, the company noted.

Net sales rose 2 percent on a constant currency basis compared to the prior-year period. Adjusted for foreign exchange, divestitures and stock keeping unit or SKU rationalization, net sales increased 6 percent compared to last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter on revenues of $542.11 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, Hain Celestial said it now expects all profit metrics for the full year ending June 30, 2020 to be higher than their previously provided ranges due to the ongoing execution of the company's transformation plan and higher food-at-home consumption related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.75 to $0.82 per share and $0.78 to $0.85 per share on a constant currency basis. Previously, the company projected adjusted earnings of $0.62 to $0.72 per share and $0.64 to $0.72 per share on a constant currency basis.

The Street expects the company to earn $0.72 per share for the year.

