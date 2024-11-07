Hain Celestial Q1 Loss Widens, Reaffirms FY25 Guidance

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN), Thursday announced a wider net loss for the first quarter as net sales were reduced by 7 percent, compared to the prior year.

The first quarter net loss was $19.66 million or $0.22 per share, compared to loss of $10.38 million or $0.12 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.04 per share.

On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.02 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Global health and wellness company's net sales for the quarter declined to $394.59 million, from $425.03 million a year ago. Wall Street was looking for sales of $394.32 million. Personal care sales fell 24 percent, while snacks category were down 15 percent.

Looking ahead to the fiscal 2025, the company reaffirmed guidance with organic net sale growth to be flat or better. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow by mid-single digits.

